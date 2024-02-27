Florida man scales cell tower while streaming to social media hundreds of feet in air

A Florida man scaled a cell tower hundreds of feet up in the air while live streaming to social media, dramatic helicopter footage from Saturday (24 February) shows.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s aviation unit was called to assist officers in the 13000 block of Rhodine Road, where a man was discovered climbing the tower.

Cell towers are typically between 50 to 400ft tall.

When deputies arrived at the location, he was climbing back down the tower after live-streaming a video to his social media.

He reached the ground and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said: “[Officers’] expertise and quick action ensured a potentially dangerous situation was resolved safely.”