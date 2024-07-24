Florida robbery suspect scales sixth-floor balcony to flee police

A Florida armed robbery suspect climbed from a sixth-floor balcony in an attempt to evade police capture.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they located Jorge Garcia-Palacio, a suspect involved in multiple armed robberies across the Bay area over the past few weeks, at the Godfrey Hotel on Rocky Point on Monday, 22 July.

When detectives knocked on the 23-year-old's door, he initially opened it but quickly locked it upon seeing them, officials added.

Garcia-Palacio tried to escape by jumping from balcony to balcony and climbing from the 6th floor to the 2nd floor.

He was then arrested and faces multiple charges, police said.