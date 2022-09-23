Trump promises to deport ‘millions’ if elected again in 2024

Donald Trump has said that he would deport "millions and millions" of immigrants if he were re-elected in 2024.

Speaking to Sean Hannity onFox News, the former US president labeled immigrants as "prisoners" and "criminals," threatening to deport "the bad ones" upon a potential return to the White House.

"Millions and millions of people have... they’re poisoning our country. They’re poisoning – I’d like to be nice about it," Mr Trump said.

The businessman and three of his children have recently been hit with a fraud lawsuit by the New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Sign up to our newsletters.