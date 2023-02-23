Fox host accuses Lego of going ‘woke’ for introducing range of new characters

A Fox host has claimed Lego is “going woke” after introducing characters with a range of identities and personality traits.

In a segment on Fox News, Harris Faulkner introduced a discussion by announcing that “Lego is going woke” because of new toy characters with anxiety, characters who are disabled and characters with Down’s syndrome.

“These are really important issues,” Faulkner said, turning to Fox Radio host Jimmy Failla. “Do you want Lego in there?”

“Definitely not,” he replied.

“But what’s so fascinating about this story is the divide in the country.”

