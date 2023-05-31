Tourist standing at top of Eiffel Tower captures smoke billowing from Paris fire

A fire broke out at a lingerie warehouse in a suburb of Paris on Tuesday 30 May, officials said.

Footage shared by Twitter user @Kim_Hoefnagel shows a plume of black smoke rising from the fire, as seen from the top of the Eiffel Tower.

The City of Aubervilliers, a northeastern suburb, announced road closures in the area around the lingerie warehouse while firefighters battled the blaze.

According to the city, there were no casualties, but local authorities had asked residents to keep their windows shut as the smoke billowed.