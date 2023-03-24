Macron explains why he postponed King Charles’s visit to France

Emmanuel Macron has explained the decision to cancel King Charles III’s state visit to France.

The monarch was expected to make the visit on Sunday 26 March, but due to protests and unrest in cities across the nation, it will be rescheduled.

“What would have really not been feasible - for either the British nor for us - would have been to try to carry on as if nothing was happening,” Mr Macron said.

He added that the trip will be reorganised “for when calm returns” in France.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.