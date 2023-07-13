Frenzied motorists scramble to pick up $72,000 that fell on to road in Philippines

Frenzied motorists scrambled to pick up bundles of cash when bank notes worth $72,000 blew from a security guard's bag in the Philippines.

The banknotes came from a cash-in-transit collector's backpack when it broke on the Cebu South Coastal Road flyover in Cebu province on 4 July.

Hapless money guard John Mark Barrientos, 26, said he was returning to his employers at a remittance centre following a round of collections that morning.

He said he was on his motorcycle - the money-stuffed bag strapped onto his back - but when he looked at the side mirror, he was shocked to find the bills flying behind him at around 10am local time.