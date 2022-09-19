Prince George and Princess Charlotte followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in procession following her state funeral on Monday, 19 September.

Her Majesty’s coffin was taken in procession from the service at Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch on Hyde Park Corner.

The young royals were accompanied in the car by their mother, Princess Kate, and the Queen Consort.

King Charles III led other members of the royal family as they walked behind the gun carriage carrying the Queen’s coffin.

