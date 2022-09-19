Prince Edward wipes tears during Queen's funeral ceremony

Prince Edward was seen wiping away a tear as he attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19 September.

The Earl of Wessex sat on the front row beside his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, alongside the King, the Queen Consort, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence, and Prince Andrew.

Members of the royal family were among 2,000 mourners - including world leaders, senior politicians, and other royals from across the globe - gathered at the cathedral on Monday.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.