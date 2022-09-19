Queen’s coffin carried into St George’s Chapel ahead of committal service

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was carried into St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for a committal service following her funeral today, 19 September.

The church is regularly used for royal occasions; the Duke and Duchess of Sussex married there in 2018, and Prince Philip’s funeral was held there in 2021.

The Right Reverend David Conner, KCVO, Dean of Windsor, will lead the service, with a blessing from the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Her Majesty’s committal service follows a state funeral held at Westminster Abbey, which was attended by world leaders, politicians, and royals from across the globe.

