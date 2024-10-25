CCTV: Police hunt gang after man whipped with belt during violent street robbery

A man was kicked and whipped with a belt while he lay injured on the ground in a violent street robbery in Nottingham.

The attack happened near to the Fusion nightclub in St James Street at around 4am on Saturday 7 September.

The victim, a man in his 40s, had just finished work and had stopped at the convenience store in St James Street to buy some cigarettes.

After exiting the store, he was approached by five men and two women. He tried to run away but was chased by the five men. One of the men used his belt as a weapon.

The victim fell over a bollard and while on the ground was kicked and punched. They also stole his bag and his mobile phone. His engagement ring was also taken during the attack.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 0408 of 7 September 2024.