Former footballer Gary Neville has slammed the current A-level system stating: “I don't believe you should work for 16 years at school and then it all depends on a two-hour assessment.”

The former Manchester United star, who also helped found University Academy 92, spoke on BBC Breakfast as students across the country received their exam results.

He said he found the current system ‘prehistoric’ and ‘out of date’. He added: “I believe it needs ripping up. You should be judged over your body of work. There are easier ways to gain consistency and assessment.”