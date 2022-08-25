Man pleads guilty to manslaughter after gas explosion kills two-year-old

A man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a young boy who died in a gas explosion last May.

Two-year-old George Hinds was killed when a fireball tore through his family’s home in Heysham, Lancashire.

Four other people were injured and two homes were flattened.

An investigation found that the explosion was caused by a gas pipeline being cut in a property adjacent to George’s family home.

Darren Greenham, 44, of Ambleside Road, Lancaster pleaded guilty to manslaughter and theft from a meter/automatic machine.

