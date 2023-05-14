Gatwick Airport flights diverted and delayed after reports of drone activity

Flights from Gatwick Airport were halted on Sunday, 14 May due to reports of drone activity close to the airspace.

At least 12 inbound flights were diverted away from Gatwick while an investigation took place into the suspected drone.

A Gatwick spokesperson said: “Passenger safety is the airport’s absolute priority and – following established procedures – operations at London Gatwick were suspended temporarily at 1.44pm while investigations into the sighting of a suspected drone close to the airfield took place.”

The airfield reopened at around 2.35pm in the afternoon.

