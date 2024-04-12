Palestinian children playing on Eid use destroyed Gaza mosque as makeshift slide

Palestinian children playing on the first day of Eid used a Rafah mosque destroyed in an Israeli attack as a makeshift slide.

Approximately 1 million people are sheltering in the southern Palestinian city, having fled bombardment further north, due to Israel's ongoing offensive in the wake of the October 7 attack by Hamas.

Muslims held Eid al-Fitr prayers next to destroyed mosques as they marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The first day of Eid in Rafah was celebrated as the possibility of an Israeli attack on Rafah looms.

Benjamin Netanyahu has said he does not see an alternative to a ground attack in the city, despite pleas from Joe Biden.