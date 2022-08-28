George Eustice defends sewage dumping as 'water with soil in it'

Environmental secretary of state, George Eustice, has defended the dumping of sewage into rivers and coastlines across the UK as 'water with soil in it'.

He appeared on BBC Radio 4 Today, where he said there was a 'misconception' about what was being dumped, and that recent storms had contributed to the murky waters.

"Untreated sewage is actually grey, and brown water is often storm water that's got soil in it that's run off from fields," he said.

Mishal Husain quickly pointed out that people have witnessed human excrement in the water.

