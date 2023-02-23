Wanted man jumps out of second-storey window to escape arrest

This is the moment a burglary suspect in Atlanta jumped out of a second-storey window in an unsuccessful attempt to evade arrest.

Bodycam footage released by Atlanta Police Department shows George Delmar, 49, fleeing officers on foot through one building, smashing a glass window on its ground floor to escape.

Officers then chase Delmar into a second building, where the suspect runs up a staircase and jumps through the second-storey window.

Several officers were just outside the building and quickly apprehended Delmar, who was transported to Grady Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

