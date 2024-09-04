Police describe moment 14-year-old Georgia school shooting suspect arrested

Georgia police described the moment a 14-year-old student was arrested following a school shooting on Wednesday, 4 September.

Police named Colt Gray as a suspect after gunfire erupted at Apalachee High School, 50 miles outside of Atlanta, around 10:30am.

The teenager, who will be charged with murder and tried as an adult, is alive and in custody after surrendering to responding officers, officials said.

At least four people - two students and two teachers - are dead and nine more were rushed to the hospital after the shooting, authorities say.