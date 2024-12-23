Footage has emerged capturing the suspected driver of the car that rammed into a Christmas market in Germany on Friday 20 December.

Five people, including a nine-year-old child, died following the attack in Magdeburg on Friday night while a further 200 were left injured.

The suspect, widely reported by German media as Taleb al-Abdulmohsen was filmed entering a court building on Saturday night.

Al-Abdulmohsen is reportedly a 50-year-old psychiatric doctor who emigrated from Saudi Arabia in 2006.

He is an alleged sympathiser with the far-right Alternative for Germany party.