Cyclist and cars wade through submerged Berlin streets amid heavy rain and flooding

A brief but severe thunderstorm brought heavy rain and flooding to Berlin on Monday 26 June.

Severe weather caused road closures and train disruptions in parts of the city and footage shows a number of vehicles - and a cyclist- wading through a submerged street.

The video was filmed on Berlin’s Tiergartenstraße at around 5:30pm on Monday.

Other areas of Germany have been hit by thunderstorms and giant hailstones in recent days, with flooding also reported in the central state of Hessen.