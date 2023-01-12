Lutzerath: German police remove climate protesters from coal village

Police conducted an operation to remove climate activists protesting against the expansion of a coal mine in Lutzerath, western Germany, on Wednesday, 11 January.

Approximately 1,000 campaigners have been occupying the abandoned village for more than two years.

Activists were forcibly removed on Wednesday from buildings while others chained themselves to treehouses in a resistance against eviction.

According to the European Network of Transmission System Operators, coal accounts for 31 per cent of the country’s energy production.

