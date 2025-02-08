Gino D’Acampo meets fans after ‘sexually inappropriate’ behaviour accusations

Celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo met fans at an Asda supermarket while promoting his new book, following recent accusations of “sexually inappropriate” behavior.

ITV News reported dozens of former staff and freelances detailing alleged experiences they described as “unacceptable”, “distressing” and “horrendous” while working with him over a period of more than 12 years.

The chef denied all claims he made sexualised comments and gestures to female employees behind the scenes of his popular programmes.