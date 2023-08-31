A seven-year-old girl is finally able to eat ice cream and brush her own hair after becoming the youngest in the UK to be fitted with a bionic 'hero' arm.

Caitlin Hutson, from Norfolk, was born with only one fully formed hand due to a rare congenital condition called symbrachydactyly.

Her underdeveloped left arm has five shortened fingers at the end but no bones.

The family raised more than £18,000 for a bionic arm that was fitted on 21 August.

Caitlin said: "Life is good with my new arm. I love being able to brush my hair.”