Glasgow’s skyline was changed forever yesterday (March 23), as the 60-year-old Wyndford towers high-rise blocks were brought down in seconds to make way for 386 new homes.

Three 26-storey blocks in Maryhill - once home to around 6,000 people - were reduced to rubble as part of Scotland’s biggest demolition project.

Local residents were asked to leave their homes, while crowds gathered on a nearby hill to watch the controlled explosion unfold.