Richard Madeley appears to liken climate protesters to IRA during Chris Packham clash

Richard Madeley appeared to compare climate protesters who break the law to members of the IRA or ISIS as he clashed with Chris Packham on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, 20 September.

The broadcaster spoke to the naturalist who features in a Channel 4 documentary exploring whether it is “ethically acceptable to break the law to protest against government policies on climate change.”

“But who gives you the right to make that call? There’ll be those who will draw the parallel between what you’re saying and what the political wing of the IRA or of ISIS would say,” Madeley said.