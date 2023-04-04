Google employees protest in front of London headquarters over redundancy plans

Google employees protested in front of their London headquarters on Tuesday 4 April, against the plans made by parent company Alphabet to make around 12,000 workers redundant across its global operations.

The number of layoffs is equivalent to six per cent of its global workforce.

In the UK, the jobs of hundreds of employees are said to be at risk and many gathered in protest in Kings Cross.

Last month, workers at Google’s Zurich office in Switzerland staged a similar walkout, with employee representatives claiming the company had rejected their proposals to reduce job cuts.

