Worshippers flock to Grand Mosque in Mecca for start of Ramadan

Worshippers have flocked to Islam’s holiest shrine in the Grand Mosque of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to mark the start of Ramadan.

Thousands performed prayers in sync around the Kaaba, as they prepare to fast.

Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year for the world’s 1.6 billion muslims, and most of them are expected to participate.

The month is a time for spiritual reflection, extra prayer, more generosity, and intense study of the Quran.

