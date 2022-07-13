Grant Shapps said he pulled out of the Tory leadership race as he believed “another candidate had the right policy.”

The transport secretary told Sky News: “I enjoyed the race, I was able to put forwards my platform.

But as I said Rishi (Sunak) has a good plan which was the closest to the things that I was saying in terms of the need to tackle inflation.”

Mr Shapps announced backing Rishi Sunak on Tuesday 12 July as eight contenders are left in the Tory leadership contest.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters