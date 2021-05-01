Greece promises new rules at sport events after murder

Authorities in Greece promised to toughen rules governing football supporters’ associations in the wake of a fatal attack last week on a 19-year-old man who was stabbed and severely beaten by a gang of youths in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the Feb. 1 attack in which Thessaloniki resident Alkis Kambanos was killed and two others were injured.

The killing has drawn strong condemnation from political leaders as the victim was a fan of soccer club Aris, and his attackers were allegedly supporters of rival PAOK.

