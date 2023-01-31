Greenpeace activists ‘occupy’ Shell vessel en route to North Sea oilfield

Greenpeace has shared footage showing activists approaching a Shell vessel to occupy it in a protest against drilling.

The ship was making its way to a major oilfield in the North Sea when the activists used boats to reach it and climb onto the deck.

They used ropes to pull themselves up onto the 51,000-tonne heavy-lift vessel at around 8am on Tuesday, January 31.

In a tweet, Greenpeace said the vessel was delivering a piece of equipment Shell would use to pump 45,000 barrels of oil per day.

“Make shell pay,” they wrote.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.