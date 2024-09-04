Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:00
Grenfell firefighter makes heartbreaking confession as he opens up on PTSD diagnosis
A firefighter who attended the Grenfell fire and then suffered PTSD made a heartbreaking confession about the rescue operation inside the burning tower block.
Ricky Nuttal described how he and his colleagues had to decide quickly whether they could rescue a person inside the building while facing significant difficulties with air supply and temperatures of more than 550C.
"Leaving a human being behind is very hard to come to terms with, especially when you find out that person died," Nuttal recalled.
The firefighter's comments came as a damning report found that the fire that claimed the lives of 72 residents was the result of decades of failure by governments and the construction industry.
Up next
04:38
Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway
15:04
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
15:04
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
00:30
Paralympic archer hits incredible bullseye using her legs
00:33
US Open tennis star booed while ‘humiliating’ ball girl
00:30
Children demanding signatures pre-empt Coco Gauff’s US Open exit
00:26
Erik ten Hag clashes with journalist after 3-0 Liverpool defeat
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:47
Lady Gaga greets swarm of fans waiting outside Joker premiere
00:49
Tim Burton honoured by Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton on Walk of Fame
00:24
James Corden admits he is overwhelmed filming Gavin and Stacey finale
00:33
Helen Flanagan confesses secret boyfriend to Celebs Go Dating experts
01:10
Viral new heart kid shares what life is like after transplant
00:31
Molly-Mae shares co-parenting update after Tommy Fury split
00:23
Katie Price pokes fun at those taking interest in financial situation
00:35
Adorable critically endangered wombat cub captured on nature camera
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32