Grenfell firefighter makes heartbreaking confession as he opens up on PTSD diagnosis

A firefighter who attended the Grenfell fire and then suffered PTSD made a heartbreaking confession about the rescue operation inside the burning tower block.

Ricky Nuttal described how he and his colleagues had to decide quickly whether they could rescue a person inside the building while facing significant difficulties with air supply and temperatures of more than 550C.

"Leaving a human being behind is very hard to come to terms with, especially when you find out that person died," Nuttal recalled.

The firefighter's comments came as a damning report found that the fire that claimed the lives of 72 residents was the result of decades of failure by governments and the construction industry.