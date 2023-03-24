Masked man pulls out loaded gun during interview with ITV News

A masked man pulled out a loaded gun during an interview with ITV News as he spoke about violence and knife crime in West Yorkshire.

The unnamed individual explained that he carries the weapon for protection during a meeting with reporter Jonathan Brown in a back alleyway on a Huddersfield estate.

“I don’t carry a knife, I carry a gun,” he says, pulling it out from under his jacket.

The man added that he started carrying the weapon at 16 after being stabbed when he was “younger”.

