Gwyneth Paltrow trial: Animated recreation of collision shown to courtroom

Gwyneth Paltrow's legal team showed a court animated reconstructions of a ski collision for which the actor is on trial for.

The Oscar-winning star is being sued by Dr Terry Sanderson who has accused her of colliding with him in a “hit-and-run ski crash” in 2016.

The retired optometrist claims that Ms Paltrow crashed into him after racing downhill in an “out-of-control” manner on the slopes of Flagstaff Mountain, at the luxury Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah,

Ms Paltrow maintains that Mr Sanderson crashed into her.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.