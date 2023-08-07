Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:11
Hail storm pummels Maryland as tornado warnings issued across state
Footage shows a severe hail storm pummelling Maryland as tornado warnings have been issued across the state.
Videos shared on Snapchat show the hail-pounding roads and residential streets in Hagerstown and the surrounding communities.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning on Monday, 7 August for Baltimore City and surrounding counties until 9pm following severe weather conditions.
Ahead of the storms, the Office of Personnel Management announced that it would close all federal offices at 3pm on Monday.
Up next
14:58
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew
37:03
Lorraine Candy: ‘Perimenopausal rage made me unravel’
03:19
Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:10
What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know
14:58
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew
02:10
What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know
10:49
Life after the Kakhovka dam explosion | On The Ground
04:59
Delhi reels from record rainfall | On The Ground
03:37
What to expect at the Women’s World Cup 2023
08:23
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?
07:21
Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?
06:00
Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
03:19
Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:48
NNAVY performs ‘So Much’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:45
Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival
08:17
Marcus Miller performs ‘Detroit’ at Montreux Jazz Festival
37:03
Lorraine Candy: ‘Perimenopausal rage made me unravel’
00:50
How Freya Ridings transformed a painful childhood
01:26
The power of writing your own music as a female artist
46:33
Freya Ridings: ‘I was an outcast until I found out I could sing’
00:29
England players console Nigeria goalkeeper after winning on penalties
00:23
Sarina Wiegman left confused by reporter using British turn of phrase
00:33
Swedish goalkeeper bemused by reporter’s question after USA win
00:45
Jake Paul arrives on tank for Nate Diaz fight
00:26
Alaska house crashes into river as glacier flooding batters riverbank
02:21
Explained: London’s Ulez scheme and how it works
00:57
Brighton Pride celebrations in full swing despite Storm Antoni winds
00:40
Plane flies through lightning on approach to Denver
00:28
Moment Ed Sheeran stops concert to help couple reveal baby’s gender
02:52
Strictly’s Amanda Abbington addresses ‘transphobic’ claims
01:29
Hozier surprises fans with busk at Brighton Pride 50th anniversary
00:37
Angus Cloud mural created by friends and artist in touching tribute
00:55
Sunak spotted attending Taylor Swift SoulCycle class in California
00:20
Rare 5ft long ‘doomsday fish’ washes ashore on Philippines coast
00:38
Matt Hancock jumps on Barbie trend with cringeworthy TikTok video
01:27
TikToker tries mustard-flavour Skittles: ‘Laws of nature violated’
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09