Hail storm pummels Maryland as tornado warnings issued across state

Footage shows a severe hail storm pummelling Maryland as tornado warnings have been issued across the state.

Videos shared on Snapchat show the hail-pounding roads and residential streets in Hagerstown and the surrounding communities.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning on Monday, 7 August for Baltimore City and surrounding counties until 9pm following severe weather conditions.

Ahead of the storms, the Office of Personnel Management announced that it would close all federal offices at 3pm on Monday.