Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley went head-to-head in the first GOP debate of 2024, this time often deferring to personal attacks on each other.

The Florida governor went after Ms Haley's track record as US ambassador to the United Nations (UN), which she herself repeatedly mentioned throughout the CNN debate on 10 January 2024.

"You can take the ambassador out of the UN, but you can't take the UN out of the ambassador" quipped Mr DeSantis as the two sparred over defence spending.

The debate comes less than a week before the Iowa caucus, when the electorate will go to the polls to pick their candidate for the first time in the 2024 election.