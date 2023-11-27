Hospital staff say farewell to former Hamas hostage as she returns home

Staff at a hospital in Israel sang songs and waved Israeli flags as they said farewell to 78-year-old Margalit Mozes, returning to her family for the first time since she was taken captive by Hamas militants on 7 October.

“You are amazing,” Ms Mozes was heard saying in a video published by Wolfson Medical Centre, located in the city of Holon, where she was being monitored by medical staff.

She is then seen singling out a girl in the hallway to embrace her, who has been identified as the granddaughter of a fellow captive, Yafa Adar.

Adar and Mozes were both in the first group of hostages that Hamas freed under a truce deal with Israel.