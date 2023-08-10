A wildfire has torn through the heart of the Hawaiian island of Maui, reducing much of a historic town to ash and forcing people to jump into the ocean to flee the flames.

At least six people died and dozens were wounded as the fires continued to burn Wednesday afternoon (9 August), fuelled by strong winds from Hurricane Dora as it passed well south of the Hawaiian islands.

As winds diminished somewhat, some aircraft resumed flights, enabling pilots to view the full scope of the devastation, with aerial video from coastal Lahaina showing dozens of homes and businesses flattened.