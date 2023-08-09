Hawaii: Roadside devastated as Hurricane Dora and wildfire tears through island

Hurricane Dora is tearing through the island of Hawaii in apocalyptic scenes as people flee into the sea to escape terrifying wildfires.

Multiple evacuations are taking place across the islands in the popular tourist area of Maui County.

Sevral fires have destroyed homes and buildings across Maui and Lahaina as footage shows whole areas enguled in flames.

Acting Governor Sylvia Luke has issued an emergency proclamation and activated the Hawaii National Guard.

Authorities say “multiple structures” have been burnt and power lines down as flames are fuelled by strong winds from the hurricane.