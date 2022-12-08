Martin Lewis explains simple and natural way to ‘trap’ heat at home

Martin Lewis has explained a simple and natural way to “trap” heat at home.

The MoneySavingExpert explained how to use “tactical curtains” - by opening and closing them at certain times in the day.

“Remember, curtains block the sun and they block the heat,” Lewis said.

“Open your curtains when there’s daylight, to let the sunshine in, which can provide heat in a room, then close them as soon as it’s dark to make sure the heat stays trapped in your rooms.”

He added that lining curtains with “cheap fleece” can help keep rooms insulated as well.

