UK heatwave: Warning over ferocious temperatures set to soar

The Met Office issued its first red extreme weather warning across a large part of England as temperatures are set to reach to hit 40C on Monday 18 July, and 42C in the East Midlands on Tuesday 19 July.

The Health Security Agency shared a health warning at level four as well, meaning the scorching heat became a “national emergency.”

Commuters are being advised not to travel on public transport unless “absolutely necessary” as services will be reduced due to the heatwave.

