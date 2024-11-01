A teenage killer was caught stalking his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend for over an hour, before he lured her to an alleyway and stabbed her 36 times.

Logan MacPhail, then aged 16, stalked Holly Newton through Hexham, Northumberland, before killing her in an alleyway.

CCTV shows him wearing a snood and a baseball cap and ducking out of sight as he followed Holly and her friends around the town centre.

MacPhail was convicted of murder following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court in August and sentenced at the same court on Friday (1 November).

He has been detained for life with a minimum term of 17 years.