Watch: MP pokes fun at Holly Willoughby’s statement on Phillip Schofield

An MP mocked Holly Willoughby’s statement from Monday’s episode of This Morning by asking an ITV executive: “First of all, are you okay?” during a Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing.

“I suppose I should ask, first of all, are you okay?” John Nicolson said to a rather confused-looking Magnus Brooke, who is the channel’s director of strategy, policy and regulation.

“Am I okay? Yes, I’m fine, thank you,” he responded.

Mr Nicolson also grilled Mr Brooke over This Morning editor Martin Frizell’s “surreal” aubergines comment.