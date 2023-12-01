Shelter’s four ways to help the homeless in freezing weather

UK homeless charity Shelter has given the public four ways to help the homeless this winter.

They shared a tweet on Thursday 1 December with four tips, as temperatures dropping can be extremely dangerous for people sleeping rough.

The first is to ask homeless people if they need anything, such as hot food and drinks or warm clothes.

Secondly, they can contact the local council who can take special steps to help people in extreme weather.

Thirdly, register with Streetlink who can contact outreach services.

And lastly, use the Homeless Link website, which provides showers and various services during the day.