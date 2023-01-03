Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared to have an amicable conversation with Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican who was censured by the House of Representatives for posting a violent anime parody video showing him killing the Democrat with two swords, in Congress on Tuesday, 3 January.

In 2021, by a margin of 223 in favour to 207 against, members approved a resolution of censure against Mr Gosar after the video was published.

At the time, Mr Gosar claimed the clip was about the “policy battle regarding amnesty for tens of millions of illegal aliens.”

