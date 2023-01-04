Representative Kat Cammack accuses Democrats of bringing alcohol to House floor

GOP representative Kat Cammack accused Democrats of bringing “popcorn and blankets and alcohol” to the House floor as the sixth vote for the Speaker of the House got underway on Wednesday, 4 January.

The Florida congresswoman was met with boos as she told the floor: “They want us to fight each other. That much has been made clear by the popcorn and blankets and alcohol that is coming up over there.”

Ms Cammack’s comments came as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy failed to earn more than 218 votes needed to win the speakership.

