Moment Kevin McCarthy loses fourth vote for House speaker

Kevin McCarthy lost his bid for Speaker of the House in a fourth round of voting on Wednesday, 4 January.

Republican rebels looking to block the California representative from replacing Nancy Pelosi backed Rep Byron Donalds, a Florida Republican who was elected to the House of Representatives in 2021.

Overnight, the GOP leader lost the vote of representative Victoria Spartz, who voted “present” instead of supporting him as she did previously.

A decision on whether to hold a fifth ballot vote has not been made, representative Tom Emmer has told reporters.

