Moment of Houston helicopter crash caught on security camera

The moment a helicopter crashed into a radio tower in Houston, Texas, on Sunday night (20 October) was caught on a security camera.

Local authorities said four people, including a child, were killed in the crash.

Footage showed the moment of the crash when the helicopter was seen flying towards the tower, followed by the impact and a large explosion.

The radio tower collapsed in the aftermath, with wreckage from the privately owned helicopter visible within it.

Authorities extinguished a fire that broke out at the crash site in the immediate aftermath.