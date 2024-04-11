Labour’s HS2 plans confirmed by shadow transport secretary

The shadow transport secretary has confirmed Labour has “no plans to resurrect HS2”.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Thursday 11 April, Louise Haigh disputed an “unsourced and inaccurate brief” suggesting the opposition wants to keep parts of the project between Birmingham and Crewe.

“We’ve got no plans to take HS2 back off the shelf,” Ms Haigh said.

“There will - as a result of the government’s completely ill-thought-through plans - always be an issue with capacity north of Birmingham and we will have to address that in the future.

“But we have no plans to resurrect HS2 as it stands.”