Watch: Kayaker swallowed whole by humpback whale off Chile coast

A humpback whale swallowed a kayaker whole off the coast of Chile, a video has shown.

Adrián Simancas, 24, was kayaking with his father, Dell Simancas, when the whale surfaced, trapping the young man and his watercraft in its mouth.

Video footage filmed by his father captures the moment the man narrowly avoided death.

The rare occurrence developed in Bahía El Águila on Saturday 5 February near the San Isidro Lighthouse in the Strait of Magellan, Punta Arenas.

"I thought I was dead," Adrián later said, "I thought it had eaten me, that it had swallowed me."