Hunter Biden arrives at court for arraignment on federal gun charges

Hunter Biden arrived at a Delaware court on Tuesday, 3 October for his arraignment on federal gun charges.

Joe Biden's son pleaded not guilty to three charges related to a firearm purchase he made in 2018.

The 31-year-old is accused of lying about his previous drug use on a federal form, and allegedly possessing an illegally-obtained firearm for 11 days between 12 October and 23 October of that year.

Hunter Biden has previously publicly acknowledged his substance abuse disorder to crack cocaine and alcohol.

His lawyers have said that he did not violate the law.